Davenport plans to fill 7th Ward vacancy at Wednesday’s council meeting

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Spet. 27.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport City Council is set to vote on a resolution, Wednesday evening, to appoint Chris Jerome to the 7th Ward after Derek Cornette was removed from the seat on Sept. 7 by a 7-3 council vote. Cornette was accused of harassment and drinking before meetings.

Cornette filed a lawsuit against the City of Davenport on Sept. 15. He has since requested an injunction for a temporary injunction to prohibit city leaders from enforcing his removal from office and reinstating him. Court records show a hearing in the Cornette suit was set for Oct. 6 via Zoom.

Cornette says he plans on running for election this fall.

If the council votes to appoint Jerome to the 7th Ward at this evening’s council meeting, he will only serve in the position until a new alderman is elected in November.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Davenport City Hall.

