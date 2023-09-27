Davenport School Board votes to build new Sudlow Middle School Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School Board has voted to build a new Sudlow Middle School during a meeting Monday night.

The school board voted 6-1 Monday night to build a new Sudlow, rather than expand the current building. Board Member Bruce Potts was the lone no.

According to a memo from the district, the cost of the new building will be $61-$68 million. A renovation would cost about $57.5 million.

The board was to vote on this at its Sept. 11 meeting but delayed it to get more public feedback on the project.

The board also voted unanimously to list the old Buchanan school for sale, it will be listed through Aug. 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.