Davenport School Board votes to build new Sudlow Middle School Monday

The Davenport School Board has voted to build a new Sudlow Middle School during a meeting Monday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School Board has voted to build a new Sudlow Middle School during a meeting Monday night.

The school board voted 6-1 Monday night to build a new Sudlow, rather than expand the current building. Board Member Bruce Potts was the lone no.

According to a memo from the district, the cost of the new building will be $61-$68 million. A renovation would cost about $57.5 million.

The board was to vote on this at its Sept. 11 meeting but delayed it to get more public feedback on the project. 

The board also voted unanimously to list the old Buchanan school for sale, it will be listed through Aug. 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

City officials say bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the free entertainment during the first...
Muscatine Riverside Park parking restrictions during Almost Friday Fest
City of Davenport, iowa, Logo
Davenport plans to fill 7th Ward vacancy at Wednesday’s council meeting
St. Margaret’s Health closed its doors on June 16.
St. Margaret’s Health Spring Valley files voluntary bankruptcy petition
A “Topping Out” ceremony was held at a major construction project in Princeton that is close to...
Ollie’s Distribution Center celebrates major construction miltstone