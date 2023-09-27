Dr. Discovery: Kitchen Science Potpourri

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dino Hayz returns to bring back one of the earliest of features on PSL, Dr. Discovery.

In this segment, Kitchen Science Potpourri will be explored including

An experiment where pencils are poked through a zip loc bag filled with water...but the water doesn’t spill. Magic? No, much cooler than magic, it’s SCIENCE...leading to a discussion about polymers.

Making ooblek with water and cornstarch with a demonstration/explanation about non-Newtonian fluids.

Putting out the flame of a candle with CO2, made with baking soda and vinegar

A fireproof balloon? Full air-filled balloon put to a candle flame pops easily.....but put water in the balloon and the water conducts the heat quickly from the balloon which prevents it from popping.

Center for Living Arts is located at 220 19th Street, Rock Island, IL. The phone number is 563-340-7816. Visit onlinat https://www.centerforlivingarts.org/e

