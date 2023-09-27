Fall at Hornbaker Gardens

Fall at Hornbaker Gardens
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 27, 2023
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) -The autumn season at Hornbaker Gardens, Inc., a family-owned and operated nursery located five miles southeast of Princeton, is special.

The focus of the segment is unique containers for small-space gardening featuring fall favorites and how the public is invited to attend the Fall Arboretum Walk on Monday, Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

This event is a free, guided stroll through the gardens, as attendees learn about varieties of trees and shrubs that provide late-season landscape interest. The trees will be starting to show fall color and, if weather cooperates, and the gathering will end with a gorgeous sunset over the prairie around 6:30 pm.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase. This stroll is a way that the business can share all the fall beauty the gardens can offer before it closes on Oct. 10.

There is a mention that fall is the most popular time for weddings at The Barn venue on the property. Check availability for prospective dates here.

For more information, visit the business at 22937 1140 North Avenue, Princeton, IL, or online at https://www.hornbakergardens.com/garden-center/. The phone number is 815-659-3282.

