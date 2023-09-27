Few more showers today ahead of a warm up

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Scattered lingering showers are likely today along with cloud cover keeping highs to the mid and low 70s. Severe weather is not expected today, but few showers will fall on areas that are saturated thus run off on roads is possible. After today our weather pattern quiets down and we will have several days of sun leading to highs in the 70s tomorrow and mid and low 80s Friday into next week.

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 74º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 59º Winds: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 76º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.