How noise in daily life greatly impacts hearing health

Exposure to higher decibel levels over time does permanent damage to inner ear structures
How noise in daily life greatly impacts hearing health
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the most common types of impairment is noise-induced hearing loss. When the ear has been exposed to a high volume, the fragile sensory hair cells within the ear can be damaged.

Damage from noise can take place over an extended time period, such as someone working with loud machinery at a job or attending concerts or sporting events. Damaging noises can also be brief, such as an alarm or gunfire. Extended or repeated exposure to sounds greater than 85 dB can cause hearing loss.

In this Midday Medical interview, we are introduced to the Noise Thermometer as a way to measure how much damage might be happening to our hearing from noise exposure during daily activities. Some of these sources are on the job or while we are getting ready in the morning (like a hair dryer).

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers explains the important relationship between noise, length of time exposed, and examples of where---including certain occupations---we may want to consider ear protection, turning down volumes, or limiting exposure time.

One eye-opening example is that an Iowa Hawkeye football game at Kinnick has been gauged at about 120 decibels (not sustained for the entire game, of course). Scroll down to see more in the illustration of the Noise Thermometer.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers / 4007 East 53rd Street, Suite 300/ Davenport, IA / 563-200-5704 / 1663 Lincoln Way / Clinton, IA / 563-219-8329

The Noise Thermometer illustrates how the decibels of daily noise can cause hearing damage...
The Noise Thermometer illustrates how the decibels of daily noise can cause hearing damage based on length of exposure.(none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

Noise Thermometer visual graph with the message about limiting exposure to loud sounds when...
How noise in daily life greatly impacts hearing health
The Rock Island County Health Department gave a respiratory illness season update Tuesday.
Rock Island Co. Health Department gives respiratory illness season update
September is National Prostate, Ovarian and Blood Cancer Awareness Month
Relay For Life organizers say more help is needed to achieve goals
Homeowners can check the radon levels in their homes with test kits or through an official...
Iowa has highest average Radon levels in the US