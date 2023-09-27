Hydration for better health with Liquid I.V.

A sugar-free formulation is now available
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -Did you know 75% of Americans report feeling dehydrated? This means you might be dehydrated right now.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Tori Sajovec informs the audience on the definition and signs of dehydration and how to combat. If you want to “LIV” your best life feeling healthy, hydrated and strong, take in all the details about the Hy-Vee Dietitian Pick of the Month product– Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free.

Dehydration is the loss of water and electrolytes essential for normal body function and occurs when the body loses more water than it takes in. Basic daily activities like breathing and walking cause the body to lose water via respiration and sweat.

Experts recommend drinking at least 8-10 cups of water per day or half your body weight in fl. oz/day. Keep in mind that soda, coffee and alcohol can dehydrate the body.

Three signs of dehydration:

  • Changes to mood or trouble thinking
  • Physical symptoms such as headaches, dry mouth or fatigue
  • Urine that is a darker yellow color or that has a strong odor

Benefits of proper hydration

  • Improved performance
  • Exercise performance is impaired when you are dehydrated by as little as 2% of your body weight
  • Losing more than 5% of body weight from dehydration can decrease the ability to work out by close to 30%.
  • Lean muscle is comprised of around 80% water, so it requires proper hydration in order to function.

Three reasons to choose Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free

  • More hydrating than water alone
  • Liquid I.V. is more hydrating that water alone and contains essential vitamins and minerals to support immunity and energy production
  • It contains 3 times the electrolytes of the leading sports drink
  • Now Sugar-Free

Liquid I.V. is the #1 leading powdered hydration brand in America, and it is now sugar-free. Instead of sugar, it is sweetened with allulose which is a naturally occurring sweetener that does not contribute to calories in the same way as sugars or raise blood glucose levels like sugars. There is a flavor available for all preferences including lemon lime, white peach, and green grape. Liquid I.V. is gluten free, dairy free and soy free.

Grape Hydration Spritzer

  • 1 Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free in Green Grape
  • 6 oz water
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • Ice
  • Green grapes
  • Splash of sparkling water

All you do:

1. In a large stem glass, mix 1 Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free in Green Grape with 6 ounces of water and 1 ounce of fresh lime juice.

2. Add in ice and green grapes.

3. Top off with sparkling water. Enjoy!

Recipe source: Liquid I.V. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CuICPYOtJoO/

