Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Chutkan is initially assigned to the election fraud case against former President Donald Trump. (Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won’t recuse herself from Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president’s claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.

Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and was randomly assigned to Trump’s case, said in her written decision that she sees no reason to step aside. The case, scheduled for trial in March, accuses the Republican of illegally scheming to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

There’s a high bar for recusal, and legal experts had widely considered Trump’s request to be a long shot aimed at undermining the legitimacy of the case publicly that could only sour the relationship between the judge and the defense in court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

Select Structural Engineering filed a counter-claim against Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel...
Select Structural Engineering filed counter-claim against Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC
A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate