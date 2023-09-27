Lanes to close for Muscatine railroad crossing

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Spet. 27.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A rail-crossing repair will cause lane closures this week in Muscatine.

Alternating lanes will close on Pettibone Avenue, north of 41st Street, as Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Railroad repairs the crossing, according to a news release from the city. The alternating lane closures began Tuesday and is expected to take less than a week, weather permitting.

