Lanes to close for Muscatine railroad crossing

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A rail-crossing repair will cause lane closures this week in Muscatine.

Alternating lanes will close on Pettibone Avenue, north of 41st Street, as Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Railroad repairs the crossing, according to a news release from the city. The alternating lane closures began Tuesday and is expected to take less than a week, weather permitting.

