Muscatine Riverside Park parking restrictions during Almost Friday Fest

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be some parking restrictions at Muscatine Riverside Park on Thursday and Friday.

The small parking lot on the downriver end of Riverside Park, playground area, will be closed to traffic Thursday and Friday for Almost Friday Fest on the Muscatine riverfront, according to a media release from city officials. This is the final two events of the season for Almost Friday Fest with the Mud Dogs Band performing form 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and the Monica Austin Band playing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

City officials say bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the free entertainment during the first week of fall.

