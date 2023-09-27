Ollie’s Distribution Center celebrates major construction miltstone

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - A “Topping Out” ceremony was held at a major construction project in Princeton that is close to being complete.

At the future distribution site for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. officials from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the city of Princeton, and ARCO Design Build celebrated the significant construction milestone for the distribution center. “Topping Out,” is when a signed steel beam was placed on the roof to signal the next phase of construction on the more than 615,000-square-foot facility.

The distribution center is set to open in 2024 and will service all nine Ollie’s stores in Illinois, and across the midwest, according to company officials.

“This is an exciting day for Ollie’s. We are looking forward to expanding into the Midwest market and delighted to deliver Real Brands and Real Bargains on products that shoppers need and use in their everyday lives. The construction of our first distribution center in the Midwest will give us the capacity to service an additional 150 to 175 stores, supporting the next leg of our new store growth,” said Eric van der Valk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “In addition to more bargains, the opening of our Midwest distribution center and store base will create more jobs for the hardworking people in America’s heartland. We appreciate the incredible support we have received from both state and city officials and Illinois residents. We are excited to be coming to your community.”

According to the release, as part of the expansion, Ollie’s received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit, which stipulates a goal of investing $75 million into the local community and creating over 200 jobs in the next few years.

“We gather today to celebrate a major milestone for Ollie’s and the city of Princeton,” said Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry. “We are honored that Ollie’s has chosen Princeton as the setting for the next chapter of their Midwest expansion. Ollie’s has an incredible growth story to tell, and we are proud to partner with them to continue to grow local Illinois communities.”

Ollie’s will begin employee recruitment for the Princeton distribution center in 2024, the release said. For more information about current available positions with Ollie’s, visit https://www.ollies.us/careers.

