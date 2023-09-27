River Bend Food Bank 37th Student Hunger Drive kicks off Monday night

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank’s 37th Student Hunger Drive kicks off Monday night. It’s an event that event organizers say is paramount to increasing the food bank’s supplies and varieties of food to distribute to community members.

The kickoff event is at the Spotlight Theater, 1800 7th Avenue in Moline and it goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event organizers say since 1985, the Student Hunger Drive’s six-week, “friendly competition” between QCA high schools has provided over 16 million meals to children and adults facing hunger in River Bend Food Bank’s 23-county service area.

This year, students from 17 area high schools will participate in the food and funds drive, event organizers said. Which will engage them in meeting a crucial community need while introducing them to service and philanthropy. The drive will run Oct. 2 to Nov. 9.

According to event organizers, through the drive, students plan and execute their own food and funds drives and set goals for their school while competing with other area high schools for the honor of being named top fundraisers in their school’s division.

“The Student Hunger Drive is one of our most recognizable fundraisers and also our most fun,” said Nancy Renkes, President & CEO of River Bend Food Bank. “We love being able to bring hunger education and awareness to the next generation, while empowering students to support our mission in their own creative ways. It’s great for the students and a great benefit to our community.”

Event organizers added that participating schools include: Alleman High School, Assumption High School, Bettendorf High School, Davenport Central High School, Davenport North High School, Davenport West High School, Mid-City High School, Moline High School, Morning Star Academy, North Scott High School, Orion High School, Pleasant Valley High School, Quad Cities Christian School, Rivermont Collegiate, Rock Island High School, Sherrard High School, and United Township High School.

End of the Student Hunger Drive events include the following:

Thursday, Nov. 10- Loading day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River Bend Food Bank, 4010 Kimmel Drive in Davenport

Thursday, Nov. 10- Finale Rally from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Spotlight Theater, 1800 7th Avenue in Moline

