Rock Island 31st Avenue and 11th Street road work begins Thursday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Beginning Thursday, Langman Construction Inc. will begin the permanent pavement replacement construction at the 31st Avenue and 11th Street intersection.

City officials say the work is expected to continue through the weekend with traffic restrictions being removed on Monday, pending favorable weather conditions.

The work will consist of removal of the current temporary roadway and replaced with a 24-hour Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) mix, city officials said. Next, the contractor will place the final hot mix asphalt (HMA) surface mix through the intersection as well as other areas as needed to restore the pavement surface.

City officials say when Langman Constriction Inc. begins the replacement of the pavement in this intersection location, only north/south traffic will be allowed. No left turns from any direction will be allowed through the intersection during the closure.

City officials ask that drivers follow detour signs as provided to ensure traffic control safety as well as the posted warning signs and traffic control devices when entering or leaving the construction zones.

