Rock Island Arsenal releases statement on possible government shutdown

Just days away from a possible government shutdown, the Rock Island Arsenal has released a statement on the matter.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A spokesperson from the Rock Island Arsenal and Army Materiel Command stated the following:

“A continuing resolution, or worse, a government shutdown, will be very disruptive to our operations across Army Materiel Command. We need consistent and predictable funding to prioritize requirements and responsibly manage the resources allocated to equip and sustain soldiers. Funding limitations require the army to heavily weigh near-term readiness and accept greater risk among installation, sustainment and modernization accounts. While we will not speculate on what may or may not happen, our goal is to ensure critical operations continue if the government were to shut down, and to maintain transparency and keep our employees informed as we receive guidance from the Department of Army.”

The spokesperson added that another key piece of information is that all federal agencies must have a contingency plan for how they would operate if congress fails to approve funding. That information can be found, here.

