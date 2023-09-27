Savanna’s Havencrest Castle to open for weekend tours during October

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most extraordinary landmarks in the area is a castle located in Savanna.

Havencrest Castle is owned by acclaimed artist, Alan St. George, who is offering an invitation to viewers to attend one of the upcoming fall tours. His well-behaved pet greyhound, Prince, is also a part of the segment since he plays the role of “official greeter” during tour season.

The castle will be open to the public during weekends in October. There are three different types of tours available (with different pricing structures) including V.I.P., Standard, or Private Group tours.

The interview features a slideshow that captures the unbelievable beauty of this castle. Some of the history--including the love story between Alan and his late wife, Adrianne, is mentioned, too.

Havencrest Castle will open for tours on Oct. 7, and for the remaining weekends in October.

If interested in obtaining tickets, click here. Tours happen annually in the spring as well.

Havencrest Castle is located at 140 North 5th Street in Savanna, Illinois.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.havencrestcastle.com/ or call 815-273-3900.

