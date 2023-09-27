Select Structural Engineering filed counter-claim against Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Spet. 27.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Select Structural Engineering filed a counter-claim against Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC. in the Scott County District Court.

The counter-claim was filed on Sept. 19. It was filed within the lawsuit filed by the family of Branden Colvin Sr.

The Select Structural Engineering (SSE) counterclaim against Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC, states and alleges 39 different claims including negligence and contribution.

Select Structural Engineering (SSE) also demanded a trial by jury.

According to the claim, Select Structural Engineering further requested that to the extent the jury determines SSE is at fault, that any judgement over and against SSE be asserted against of Cross-Claim Plaintiffs Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC.

