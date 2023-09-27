Silvis to host backpack drive in October to benefit Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center

Silvis to host backpack drive during month of October to benefit Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Silvis will be hosting a month-long backpack drive during October to benefit the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center (RICCAC), an organization designed to reduce trauma to children who are victims of sexual or physical abuse.

According to event organizers, the backpack drive will go from Oct. 1-31 and items must be new. Donations can be dropped off at Silvis City Hall, 121 11th Street on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Event organizers say items needed include:

  • Backpacks
  • Forever Stamps
  • Batteries
  • Fidget Toys
  • Toothbrushes
  • Juice Boxes
  • Individual Snacks - granola bars, goldfish crackers, animal crackers, etc.
  • Overnight Stay Items - underwear, socks, etc.
  • Gift Cards in $10 increments - McDonald’s, Subway, Hungry Hobo are best or Hy-Vee, Shell, Walmart, etc. for additional supplies
City of Silvis to host backpack drive during October.
City of Silvis to host backpack drive during October.(kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

Silvis to host backpack drive during month of October to benefit Rock Island County Children’s...
Silvis to host backpack drive during month of October to benefit RICCAC
Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday that left two people displaced.
2 displaced after Davenport structure fire Tuesday
Numerous storms continue across the region, with some severe weather possible through the...
Your First Alert Forecast
TV6 Fastcast, Sept. 26, p.m.
TV6 Fastcast, Sept. 26, p.m.