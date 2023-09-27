Silvis to host backpack drive in October to benefit Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Silvis will be hosting a month-long backpack drive during October to benefit the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center (RICCAC), an organization designed to reduce trauma to children who are victims of sexual or physical abuse.

According to event organizers, the backpack drive will go from Oct. 1-31 and items must be new. Donations can be dropped off at Silvis City Hall, 121 11th Street on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Event organizers say items needed include:

Backpacks

Forever Stamps

Batteries

Fidget Toys

Toothbrushes

Juice Boxes

Individual Snacks - granola bars, goldfish crackers, animal crackers, etc.

Overnight Stay Items - underwear, socks, etc.

Gift Cards in $10 increments - McDonald’s, Subway, Hungry Hobo are best or Hy-Vee, Shell, Walmart, etc. for additional supplies

