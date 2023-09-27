St. Margaret’s Health Spring Valley files voluntary bankruptcy petition

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Spet. 27.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - St. Margaret’s Health in Spring Valley filed a petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late August in the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy is typically referred to as a “reorganization” bankruptcy. According to USCourts.gov., usually, the debtor remains “in possession”, has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may, with court approval, and borrow new money.

St. Margaret’s Health, located at 600 East First Street in Bureau County, filed for the Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Aug. 31 and according to the filings, the estimated number of creditors is between 1,000 and 5,000 and estimated assets are between $10,000,001 and $50 million.

St. Margaret’s Health closed its doors on June 16.

Back in June, OSF Healthcare had said they were in the process of acquiring some of the St. Margaret’s Heath assets, including the hospital facility in Peru.

Area residents currently have to travel to nearby town, Princeton, for hospital care which is approximately a 15 to 20-minute-drive.

For more information, click here.

