Arkansas man sentenced in 2019 Clinton Co. vehicular homicide

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Sept. 28.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Arkansas man was sentenced in connection with a 2019 vehicular homicide in Clinton County.

Jay M. Blansett, 32, pleaded guilty in March to homicide by vehicle- reckless. Thursday, according to a court docket, Blansett was committed to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years, with credit on his sentence for time spent in the Clinton County Jail in connection to the case.

Blansett’s drivers license will also be revoked for one year, according to the docket. He was also ordered to pay a restitution of $150,000 to Misty Wynn.

After five years, Blansett can be eligible for probation, pending good behavior, unless sooner released by the court upon recommendation by the probation officer, according to the docket.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

IowaWORKS with Sivyer Steel and the United Steelworkers, is set to host an information meeting...
IowaWORKS to host information meeting for displaced Sivyer Steel workers
IowaWORKS with Sivyer Steel and the United Steelworkers, is set to host an information meeting...
IowaWORKS to host information meeting for displaced Sivyer Steel workers
Eric Hanson has been named the new Galesburg city manager.
Galesburg’s new city manager brings Normal experience
Davenport receives award for financial reporting