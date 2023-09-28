Arkansas man sentenced in 2019 Clinton Co. vehicular homicide

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Arkansas man was sentenced in connection with a 2019 vehicular homicide in Clinton County.

Jay M. Blansett, 32, pleaded guilty in March to homicide by vehicle- reckless. Thursday, according to a court docket, Blansett was committed to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years, with credit on his sentence for time spent in the Clinton County Jail in connection to the case.

Blansett’s drivers license will also be revoked for one year, according to the docket. He was also ordered to pay a restitution of $150,000 to Misty Wynn.

After five years, Blansett can be eligible for probation, pending good behavior, unless sooner released by the court upon recommendation by the probation officer, according to the docket.

