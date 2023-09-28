Bidwell Ave. near county club to close for culvert repair in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - An emergency culvert repair will close part of Bidwell Avenue starting Monday.

The repair, which will be south of the entrance to Geneva Hills Country Club and north of 2711 Bidwell Ave. in Muscatine, is expected to take at least two weeks.

Local traffic only will be permitted onto Bidwell Avenue from Wier Street to the full closure at the repair site. Local traffic only will be permitted off of Highway 61 including access to the Geneva Hills Country Club.

The City of Muscatine said through traffic should use either Isett Avenue or Mulberry Avenue to bypass the repair work.

