Bummer City: Happy Birthday

Dan Bush, owner of Bummer City Inc. shares details about a birthday bash happening for Analog Arcade Bar, Devin’s Complaint Department and Armored Gardens.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dan Bush, owner of Bummer City Inc. shares details about a birthday bash happening for Analog Arcade Bar, Devin’s Complaint Department and Armored Gardens all of which are located in downtown Davenport.

Bummer City Birthday

When? - Saturday, Sept. 30

What? Stouts and Breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon, a pre-paid event

What? Devin’s Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m.

What? Family Fun Zone from noon to 3 p.m.

How? More info here

