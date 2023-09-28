Bummer City: Happy Birthday
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dan Bush, owner of Bummer City Inc. shares details about a birthday bash happening for Analog Arcade Bar, Devin’s Complaint Department and Armored Gardens all of which are located in downtown Davenport.
Bummer City Birthday
When? - Saturday, Sept. 30
What? Stouts and Breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon, a pre-paid event
What? Devin’s Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m.
What? Family Fun Zone from noon to 3 p.m.
How? More info here
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.