CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police ask for help to find people responsible for firework damage

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are investigating after they say there was damage possibly caused by fireworks.

According to police, between 2:15 and 4:30 a.m. Aug. 28, unknown suspects were walking in the area of Olympia Drive and Salem Court between Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road in Bettendorf when trash bins and a residence were damaged by possible fireworks.

Bettendorf Police are seeking information about who is responsible. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

