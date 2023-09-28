CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on 6 warrants in Rock Island, Scott counties

Police are investigating damage in Bettendorf possibly by fireworks and two men are wanted suspects.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) -Have you seen him?

Isaiah Robinson, 22, is wanted on six warrants in Rock Island and Scott counties for failing to appear in court and violation of his probation on charges of cannabis trafficking, two charges of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, several counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding, and domestic battery.

Attempts to apprehend him have led to more incidents of fleeing from police, according to officers. He is known to be violent.

Robinson was on Crime Stoppers on July 6, and since then, additional warrants have been added.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Robinson is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

