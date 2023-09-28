CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co for battery charge

Police are investigating damage in Bettendorf possibly by fireworks and two men are wanted suspects.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Darryl Smith, 20, is wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated battery with a firearm. He is also wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated fleeing/eluding, and two counts of failure to Appear on a charge of suspended driving.

According to police, Smith is accused of shooting a man in the back, causing serious injuries. He is considered Armed and Dangerous.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Smith is 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was on Crime Stoppers on Aug. 3, and since then, additional warrants have been added.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

IowaWORKS with Sivyer Steel and the United Steelworkers, is set to host an information meeting...
IowaWORKS to host information meeting for displaced Sivyer Steel workers
IowaWORKS with Sivyer Steel and the United Steelworkers, is set to host an information meeting...
IowaWORKS to host information meeting for displaced Sivyer Steel workers
An Arkansas man was sentenced in connection with a 2019 vehicular homicide in Clinton County.
Arkansas man sentenced in 2019 Clinton Co. vehicular homicide
Eric Hanson has been named the new Galesburg city manager.
Galesburg’s new city manager brings Normal experience
Davenport receives award for financial reporting