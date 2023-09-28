CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co for battery charge

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Darryl Smith, 20, is wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated battery with a firearm. He is also wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated fleeing/eluding, and two counts of failure to Appear on a charge of suspended driving.

According to police, Smith is accused of shooting a man in the back, causing serious injuries. He is considered Armed and Dangerous.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Smith is 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was on Crime Stoppers on Aug. 3, and since then, additional warrants have been added.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.