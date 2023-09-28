Davenport man convicted of child porn

A Davenport man was convicted by a federal jury Tuesday in a child pornography case.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal jury convicted a Davenport man Tuesday for producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

David Michael Woods, 51, sexually abused two minor victims in his care and produced recordings of the abuse and other sexual images of the minor victims, which he sent to others, according to public court documents and evidence presented at trial at the Southern District of Iowa courthouse.

Jason Richard Heider, 47, of Moline, Illinois, was also charged. In July 2022, he pleaded guilty to production and receipt of child pornography and admitted to his involvement in the abuse and production of child pornography of the minor victims.

The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Davenport man convicted of producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.
Davenport man convicted by federal jury Tuesday in child pornography case
Respiratory illness season is nearing and The Rock Island County Health Department says getting...
Rock island County says they are still waiting on COVID-19 vaccines
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 28 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Thursday, Sept. 28 (a.m.)