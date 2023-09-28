Davenport man convicted of child porn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal jury convicted a Davenport man Tuesday for producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

David Michael Woods, 51, sexually abused two minor victims in his care and produced recordings of the abuse and other sexual images of the minor victims, which he sent to others, according to public court documents and evidence presented at trial at the Southern District of Iowa courthouse.

Jason Richard Heider, 47, of Moline, Illinois, was also charged. In July 2022, he pleaded guilty to production and receipt of child pornography and admitted to his involvement in the abuse and production of child pornography of the minor victims.

The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.