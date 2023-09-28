Davenport to open investigation into alderman’s claims of racist comments used in City Hall

Davenport Mayor announced an investigation into claims of racist remarks by councilman
By Kyle Bales
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During its council meeting Wednesday, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said the city would open an investigation into claims made by Alderman Tim Kelly about a fellow alderman using the n-word after a city meeting in August.

The Mayor says he will hand-pick a panel of “respected and well-known members of the community” to investigate the allegations.

Kelly said it was fellow Alderman Robby Ortiz who made the comments.

“We were actually having a discussion on being better aldermen, how to come and do our jobs and enjoy doing our jobs. And I said you guys are racially insensitive to things that go on for me and my community, and I need you to pay more attention to these things. I said the days of Archie Bunker, honky and negro are over. And Ald. Ortiz just unleashed: That’s hard for me because I say what’s up n—, hey n—, that’s my n—. I looked at my surroundings, they kind of looked at me, and then I thought I’m done.”

Kelly said the city is late in acting.

Ortiz said he welcomes an investigation.

Originally on the agenda for Wednesday was to appoint a person to take the seat of 7th Ward alderman until an alderman is elected in November. However, the council chose to vote on a later date. The council recently removed Derek Cornette after allegations of harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Cornette is running in the Oct. 10 primary.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Davenport man convicted of child porn
Davenport man convicted of producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.
Davenport man convicted by federal jury Tuesday in child pornography case
Respiratory illness season is nearing and The Rock Island County Health Department says getting...
Rock island County says they are still waiting on COVID-19 vaccines
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 28 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Thursday, Sept. 28 (a.m.)