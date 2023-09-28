Davenport receives award for financial reporting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

This year is the 40th consecutive year Davenport has received the award.

Davenport received the award for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June. 30, 2022.

“This award reflects our commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound financial management. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the City’s financial team,” said Mayor Mike Matson.

The award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Attainment of the award represents a significant accomplishment by a government and it’s management.

“The Finance Department would like to recognize the Mayor and City Council for implementing successful financial and budgetary policies. Additionally, I would like to acknowledge staff for their noteworthy contributions towards earning the prestigious award,” said Chief Financial Officer and Assistant City Administrator Mallory Merritt.

