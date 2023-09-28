Davenport thrift store bounces back after building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Darien Collins, the store owner of Envied Vintage Clothing, bounces back after facing a devastating setback earlier this year. The store, originally located at the corner of 330 Main and 4th street, fell victim to the collapse of the Davenport Building back in May. As a result, Collins lost everything he hand-picked for almost 2 years. However, instead of succumbing to despair, Collins decided to start again from scratch. With the assistance received from the city of Davenport, Collins was able to secure a new location at 800 Isabel Bloom Way, Suite 3, and it is set to open soon.

Tara Ramirez, the mother of Collins, stressed the importance of finding positives in tough times.

“Everyone needs to see positive things happen after devastation and as a mother, I am thankful and proud of Darien for being so resilient and bouncing back because not many 25 year olds can do that.”

According to Collins, the process of rebuilding his inventory from scratch was challenging yet enjoyable.

“Various different ways I go like thrift stores, estate sales, like storage units and stuff like that. That’s usually how I get them like auctions. So, I mean, there’s so many different ways to get get the clothing. So it’s been kind of fun just, you know, work, working back from nothing,” said Collins. “It’s kinda like a challenge a little bit in the way.”

The renovation began a month ago, and as per Collins, it is set to conclude in just one week. The store features a diverse range of offerings, including vintage clothing, furniture, home décor, and art pieces.

“it’s gonna be back. it’s gonna be the same stuff that people have came for always. and it might be even a little better than it used to be honestly so, hope everybody comes and show support”

