Expect areas of dense fog tonight, then sunshine Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Now thta the rain has come to an end, we turn our attention to areas of fog forming late tonight, followed by a return to mild and quiet weather conditions for your Thursday. We’ll start with dense fog in the morning, then mostly sunny and pleasant conditions with highs in the 70′s. High pressure continues to build into the region, and that means the weather pattern will become sunny and warmer starting Friday and over the next several days. Look for another taste of summer ahead, with highs climbing into the 80′s to possibly near the 90 degree mark Saturday, Sunday and through the start of the work week.

TONIGHT: Rain ending this evening, then dense fog late. Low: 58°. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of dense morning fog. Becoming mostly sunny and mild. High: 76°. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 57°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 82°.

