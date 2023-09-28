Fall scenery splendor with Great Rivers & Routes in Southwest Illinois

Fall scenery splendor with Great Rivers & Routes in Southwest Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is only one place in America where two of our nation’s great roadways come together alongside the confluence of America’s three great rivers. And that is right here in the Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwest Illinois---which is even more spectacular during fall.

Highlights of the interview include:

Watch the segment to learn more about 39 communities represented in the area offering autumn festivals, foliage, and fun. Southwest Illinois truly boasts one of the most beautiful travel destinations for families, couples, friends, and solo adventurers.

Those who want to make planning a breeze can take advantage of The Fall Foliage and River Road History Tour. The guided shuttle tour highlights the stunning fall colors found on the river bluffs flanking the mighty Mississippi River and includes visits to the historic Village of Elsah, Principia College and Pere Marquette State Park.

Learn more about all the tourism ideas that appeal to your needs at the Great Rivers & Routes website: https://www.riversandroutes.com/

Great Rivers & Routes is located at 200 Piasa Street, Alton, IL. The phone number is 800-258-6645. Request a Go Guide here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

McClaren was charged with aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm under 13,...
Henderson man, father arrested on child abuse charges after 3-month-old found unresponsive
Madison County Iowa for John Wayne sites
Travel Iowa Fall Part 2
Fall 2023 tourism ideas including Webster City amenities
Travel Iowa Fall Part 1
Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton, IL
Fall scenery splendor with Great Rivers & Routes in Southwest Illinois