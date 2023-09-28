Fall scenery splendor with Great Rivers & Routes in Southwest Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is only one place in America where two of our nation’s great roadways come together alongside the confluence of America’s three great rivers. And that is right here in the Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwest Illinois---which is even more spectacular during fall.

Watch the segment to learn more about 39 communities represented in the area offering autumn festivals, foliage, and fun. Southwest Illinois truly boasts one of the most beautiful travel destinations for families, couples, friends, and solo adventurers.

Those who want to make planning a breeze can take advantage of The Fall Foliage and River Road History Tour. The guided shuttle tour highlights the stunning fall colors found on the river bluffs flanking the mighty Mississippi River and includes visits to the historic Village of Elsah, Principia College and Pere Marquette State Park.

Learn more about all the tourism ideas that appeal to your needs at the Great Rivers & Routes website: https://www.riversandroutes.com/

Great Rivers & Routes is located at 200 Piasa Street, Alton, IL. The phone number is 800-258-6645. Request a Go Guide here.

