Figge In Focus: Water Color Painting, Ghosted, Pumpkin Painting, Wine And Art, Fall Still Life Drawing

Fall is here and it’s time to think about fall themed art.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fall is here and it’s time to think about fall themed art. Joshua Johnson the Figge Studio School Manager joins Kyle to talk about several fall themed events coming up over the next several months, starting in October with different class offerings for people of all ages.

  • Water Color Painting Class- Offered every Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in October it will be themed around fall landscapes
  • Ghosted! Painting Class- Offered Thursday Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pumpkin Painting Class- Offered Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Wine and Art Class, Pumpkin Pie - Offered Thursday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fall Still Life Drawing Class- Offered Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Figge Art Museum Information:

Address- 225 West Second Street

Days Open- Tuesday through Sunday

Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org

