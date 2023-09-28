Friendship Manor plans $125M in upgrades, renovation

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Friendship Manor announced plans $12.5 million worth of upgrades and major improvements.

Upgrades to the Rock Island continuing care retirement facility include:

Renovated independent living apartments, including a new dining room, pub and activity spaces.

New therapy and fitness center with a walking track.

Updates throughout assisted living, including six renovated ADA apartments.

Improvements to Silver Cross skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, including a spa room and hard surface flooring.

Two new hospice suites.

The senior living center also plans infrastructure work: deck repairs, new water heaters, new windows, and HVAC system improvements.

Work is expected to begin in December.

Its campaign, Then, Now, Forever: Re-establishing Friendship 2024, honors the longevity of its past with an eye toward the strength of its future, according to a new release.

Friendship Manor said its history goes back to 1942 when the Harry Cleaveland family home was gifted to the Illinois Branch of the King’s Daughters and Sons. That 12-room home was modified to house the aging members of the organization. In 1977, the organization moved to build the current campus known as Friendship Manor, officially opening its doors in July 1979.

