Galesburg’s new city manager brings Normal experience

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - After several interim leaders and a nationwide recruitment campaign, Galesburg has filled the role of city manager.

The City Council selected Eric Hanson and an employment agreement will be considered at the Oct. 2 meeting.

He was selected at the end of an extensive recruitment campaign conducted by GovHR, after a separation agreement with former City Manager Gerald Smith was approved by the council in June 2023, according to a news release.

Hanson has been the assistant city manager in Normal, Illinois, since January 2019. He also has served as city manager in Ballwin, Missouri, Indianola, Iowa, and Monmouth, Illinois.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Mr. Hanson assume the top leadership role for the City of Galesburg,” Mayor Peter Schwartzman said. “His track record of credible, proficient, and supportive leadership, illustrates a leadership style and level of expertise that will benefit our community, city council, and city staff.”

The city said Hanson has worked on over $1.25 billion in economic development projects and over $100 million in capital improvement initiatives for the four cities he has served.

The native of west central Illinois graduated from Monmouth College with a degree in political science with a concentration in economics. He also has a degree in public administration from the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Hanson was awarded the Distinguished Young Alumnus by his alma mater Monmouth College in 2009, and a Quad Cities Leader Under 40 recipient in 2004.

“I am honored to have been offered this tremendous opportunity,” Hanson said. “My family and I are thrilled to return home to Galesburg, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the city council, city staff, and citizens of Galesburg to move the community forward.”

The current interim city manager, retired police chief John Schlaf, will continue his role until Hanson takes office on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.