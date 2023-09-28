Geneseo, Dixon, Sterling and Rock Falls play well at Regional Boys Golf

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch highlights from 2A Regional Boys Golf. Geneseo finished 2nd with junior Bryson Van Houtte leading the Maple Leafs with a 1_over 73 to finish runner up.

“I was, I felt really good with the irons all day, a lot happened around the greens with the putter, but at the end of the day putts are going in and it just worked out....i mean, it’s a hard course out there, a lot of trouble so I’ll take the 1 over, it means a lot, these guys are great, I love them all, it’s just a great team and I’m happy to be around them” said Van Houtte.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.