Henderson man, father arrested on child abuse charges after 3-month-old found unresponsive

KNOX CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Henderson man and father was arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies found an unresponsive three-month-old infant. The child was transported by Life Flight to O.S.F. in Peoria and treated for injuries that investigators say were sustained from trauma.

Treyshawn McClaren, 26 of Henderson, Ill. was taken into custody on Wednesday at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, according to a media release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. McClaren was charged with aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm under 13, aggravated domestic battery, and endangering the health and welfare of a child. He was booked into the Knox county jail and awaited a detention hearing.

On Thursday, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against McClaren and a petition to detain. He was placed on supervised release by the presiding judge and released from the Knox County Jail, according to the media release. McClaren’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

The incident happened on Tuesday at approximately 5:01 p.m. when Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 102 W. South Street, Apartment #2, for an unresponsive three-month-old infant, deputies said.

Upon arrival, Henderson Fire first responders and deputies said they began C.P.R. on the infant. Galesburg Ambulance Hospital Services (GHAS) assisted at the scene and Life Flight was requested for transport of the infant.

First responders said they were able to get the child stabilized with C.P.R. and the infant’s heartbeat returned. The infant was then taken to O.S.F. in Peoria by Life Flight.

Detectives said they responded to the scene and began an investigation into the incident. They said it was discovered that the infant was home with the father McClaren, at the time of the incident.

Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., investigators said they obtained information from O.S.F. that injuries the infant sustained were from trauma.

Detectives said at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, McClaren was taken into custody at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday he was placed on supervised release and his preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18 at 1 p.m., according to detectives.

The following agencies that assisted included the Galesburg Police Department, Department of Children and Family Services, and Knox States Attorney’s Office.

