K-12 Iowa teachers and students invited to sign up for Design Challenge

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The second round of the Build Iowa’s Future Design Challenge was announced by the Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of education.

The design challenge is an opportunity for students K-12 to create innovative projects while connecting to careers to compete for prizes up to $1,000 for their schools.

“The Build Iowa’s Future Design Challenge is a great opportunity to unleash new creativity, helping Iowa students connect what they learn in the classroom to the workplace while exploring careers in the trades and other fields,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We want all students, regardless of where they reside in the state, to have opportunities that develop innovation, problem solving and teamwork as well as awareness of the many great jobs available right here in Iowa,” Townsend said.

The Iowa Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning and the Home Builders Association of Iowa are hosting the challenge to provide a framework for professional project development as well as providing resources for participating schools.

Resources for participating schools include activities and videos about careers in building trades and information about how the challenge fits in with Iowa’s K-12 math and science standards.

“Every student should have access to multiple pathways to post-secondary success,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “Experiential learning opportunities like the Build Iowa’s Future Design Challenge empower students to leverage math and science in real-world scenarios, while cultivating their creativity and problem-solving skills. We are excited to see students across Iowa applying their knowledge and exploring these in-demand careers,” Snow said.

Elementary and middle school students can participate in Iowa’s Home Design Challenge by constructing a model home using plastic toy construction bricks, wood blocks or other materials of their choice.

High school students can participate in the Iowa Dream and Design Challenge by designing a project that could improve the quality of life in their community.

To learn more about the design challenge, click here.

