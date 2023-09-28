IowaWORKS to host information meeting for displaced Sivyer Steel workers

IowaWORKS with Sivyer Steel and the United Steelworkers, is set to host an information meeting for displaced employees affected by the fire at Sivyer Steel.
The Rapid Response Worker Information Meeting will be 10 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the USW Union Hall, 880 Devils Glen Rd., Bettendorf.

“IowaWORKS assists all displaced employees and provides the resources needed to get back into the workforce,” Jamie McLaughlin, Rapid Response coordinator, said. " This event will allow for easy access to those resources.”

There will be community resources on hand to answer questions. Sivyer employees will learn about unemployment insurance, food assistance, healthcare, job search, and resume assistance.

