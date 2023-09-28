Job fair held by American Job Center for laid-off employees of John Deere Harvester Works

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -- On Thursday, the American Job Center hosted a Job Fair at the UAW Local 865 location in East Moline. A dozen laid-off employees attended the job fair and were introduced to over a dozen local businesses looking to hire.

All the recently laid off employees qualify for WIOA: Adult and Dislocated Worker Program. WIOA is a federally funded program and provided through Local Workforce Innovation Areas which is at the American Job Center.

“It’s such an effect on these people and such a change in their life,” said American Job Center’s Program Manager, Lori Warren. “And quickly, all the adjustments, the worry, the not knowing what’s the next step. So, that really is why we’re here is to provide opportunity for that. That’s our job. That’s what we do, because it doesn’t get easier.”

John Deere has informed employees of the workforce at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, that approximately 225 production employees will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Oct. 16.

“Plenty of resources out there,” said Local 865 UAW President, Dain Luallen. “We’re going to have the website, the DOL [Department of Labor] is going to have up, they’re going have that for them. IDES [Illinois Department of Employment Security] is here. There, we have contact information for that. Also, all these employers and unions that are here, they’re going to hopefully be on the website too, for their job applications.”

In a media released statement by John Deere, although John Deere has hired hundreds of employees in the Quad Cities in recent years, the company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility.

“We’ll be glad to help with resumes,” added Luallen. “Blackhawk colleges here so as the Iowa community colleges, they’ll be here to help with resumes. We’ll be glad to print them out and definitely get them forward over where they need to go.”

Those who attended Thursday’s Job Fair were introduced to the services that American Job Center can provide. Along with the packet that was presented, through WIOA, an American Job Center representative said that they will pay for training, help with job search assistance, resume assistance, and supportive services to help those affected on their new career path. You can find a full list of their services here.

