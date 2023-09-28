Moline set to begin leaf vacuuming program in October

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline is set for its annual leaf vacuuming program to begin in October.

According to City officials, the program will run from Oct. 16 through Dec. 8, weather permitting. Crews will work in a north-south pattern, from areas near the Mississippi to the Rock Rivers. Crews will begin working at the location they ended the previous day.

Residents can call the Leaf Collection Hotline at 309-524-2407 for a pre-recorded message on where crews will be working each day, city officials said. The city also maintains a leaf collection map that shows where crews have finished each day and will likely start the following day.

According to Moline city officials, early in the fall, crews may be more dispersed, as they will work in areas with the most leaves down.

City officials remind residents to rake leaves next to, but not in, the street or road. Rocks, sticks and other debris should not be placed in piles. Refrain from parking vehicles in front of leaf piles.

For those who prefer to rake and bag their leaves instead, yard waste stickers are not required from Oct. 16 through Dec. 15. Leaves and grass must be placed in biodegradable paper bags with a capacity of 30 gallons or less, city officials said. The bags will be picked up on your normally scheduled garbage pick-up day.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.