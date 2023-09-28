Police investigating after report of battery in Colona

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Sept. 28.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Colona police are investigating after a report of battery near Swannys and the Colona American Legion, police say.

The Colona Police Department received a report about 2:20 a.m. Monday an elderly man had allegedly been battered, according to a release.

Police said officers initial investigation found the battery happened in the area of Swannys and the Colona American Legion between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Colona Detective Hull is requesting anyone who lives in this vicinity to please review any video surveillance or doorbell video footage of that time frame. Please contact the Colona Police Department with any information at 309-792-1511 or email video footage to: public@colonapolice.illinois.gov.

