Road work at 11th/33rd in Rock Island to close lanes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews will be replacing pavement at the intersection of 11st Street and 33rd Avenue in Rock Island through the weekend, causing traffic restrictions.

The city expects the road to fully open Monday.

The work will consist of removal of the current temporary roadway and replaced with a 24-hour Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) mix by Langmam Construction. Next, an asphalt mix will be laid to restore the pavement surface in the intersection.

The city asks drivers to follow the detour signs.

