Rock island County says they are still waiting on COVID-19 vaccines

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) -Respiratory illness season is nearing and The Rock Island County Health Department says getting RSV and COVID-19 vaccines has been challenging.

RSV causes infections in the lungs and has a major impact on babies and adults 60 and older. A new vaccine for adults recently became available but has been slow to roll out.

Due to this, Rock Island County Health Department are recommending people 60 years old and older see their primary health care provider about RSV vaccines.

For COVID-19 vaccines, a new vaccine that targets the new variant was released.

The health department says they have placed their orders but those have been slow to roll out because of the ending of the National Public Health Emergency Declaration. The change caused vaccines to be sent through normal healthcare supply channels instead of being purchased by the government for distribution.

A recent wastewater collection also showed a rise in COVID-19 cases. However, the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows that Rock Island County still remains at a low hospital admission level for COVID-19 with most recent CDC data showing there have been only 3 new hospital admissions.

The Rock Island County Health Department says once they get COVID-19 vaccines in, they will offer Moderna on Tuesdays, Vaccines for kids 12 and under on Wednesdays, and Pfizer on Fridays by appointment only.

The health department says if anyone needs COVID-19 test kits, they can pick them up at the health department from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For flu vaccinations, The Rock Island County Health Department says they have walk-in clinics every Tuesday through October 31. from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Rock Island County Health Department says to help prevent getting respiratory illnesses you can still follow the practices of washing your hands, wearing your mask, or just staying home.

“To me, this is just a way to protect not only you but your family and your community, I use can’t imagine someone wanting to put their young baby at risk or their favorite grandma at risk. So just doing your part to keep our community as safe as possible by keeping you and your family safe to,” said Janet Hill, Rock Island County Health Department Interim Administrator.

More information can be found on the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page.

