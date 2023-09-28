ROWVA-Williamsfield football ready to take on Stark County with first place on the line

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ROWVA-Williamsfield will host Stark County Friday in the Six Spotlight game. Both teams are 5-0 with first place in conference on the line.

“5-0 is a great start obviously you can’t be any better through five games, but we knew this would be a pretty good group, we’ve got some pretty lofty goals for this group so yeah we’re pretty we’re excited about where we’re at and looking to still get better” said ROWVA-Williamsfield head coach Grant Gullstrand.

“I really feel like it’s going to be a battle of who plays harder. I feel like last year that was a big thing for both of our teams, play hard get off the ball fast, and that’s gonna be the same thing this year” said ROWVA-Williamsfield senior Gage Aldred.

“We just want to win every week, keep continuing our streak and then hopefully have a chance at the conference title at the end of the year so just keep working hard every week and try to go 1-0 every week” said ROWVA-Williamsfield senior Riley Danner.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.