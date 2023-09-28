‘Test Drive’ careers at the Advancement Center in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Accelerate Iowa Program will host an interactive event to showcase various careers in October.

“Test Drive” Careers will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton Advancement Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive in Clinton, according to a media release from event organizers. Free pizza and beverages will be provided. Individuals ages 16-24 are encouraged to attend the free event, but anyone is welcome.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to step into the shoes of professionals from various fields through the use of interactive simulators, event organizers said. The event is designed to provide attendees with a hands-on experience of what different careers entail, helping the, make informed decisions about their future.

“We believe that the best way to understand a career is to immerse oneself in it, even if only for a short time,” Kendra Schaapveld, Project Director for the Accelerate Iowa Program said. “That’s why we are bringing simulators on site to offer a realistic taste of different professions. Whether you’re a high school student considering your future path, or a young adult looking to explore new career possibilities, ‘Test Drive’ Careers is the project opportunity to gain valuable insights.”

The Accelerate Iowa Program provides services that assist youth ages 14-24 to identify a career pathway based on their individual skills, interests, abilities and other current labor market demands, the media release concluded.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.