Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Thousands of Secura air fryers are being recalled after several reports of the products catching fire.

The recall involves air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.

According to the recall, a wire connection in the air fryer can overheat. So far, CPSC said Secura has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking.

Anyone with the air fryer can contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement of the Secura products listed on the company’s recall website.

To receive the gift card or replacement product consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product.

No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

Editor’s note: The Secura company’s website was down at the time of publication of this article. Secura can also be contacted toll-free at 888-792-2360 or by email at customercare@thesecura.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory
KWQC-TV6 Investigates with Matt Christensen.
Man says Davenport zoning issue may shutter his business of 25 years
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo's Conservation Biology Institute in Front...
5 cheetah cubs born at Smithsonian National Zoo
Quad Cities International Airport offers these carry-on packing tips for your trip.
TSA TRAVEL TIPS
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
FILE - The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest, police said.
Dutch police say 2 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam