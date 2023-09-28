Travel Iowa’s top picks for fall and winter getaways, recreation, and events

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jessica O’Riley from Travel Iowa shares ideas about statewide destinations for beautiful getaways, celebrations, activities and so much more in four separate interview segments.

O’Riley’s big suggestion is to book early if you have any travel plans because busier fall and winter travel seasons are expected this year. The average U.S. traveler is planning 2-3 overnight trips in the next six months, so don’t wait if you can plan ahead.

Topics covered:

  • Part 1 features Mason City, Webster City and Charles City
  • Part 2 features destinations in Central Iowa such as Madison County/Pella/Knoxville/Boone
  • Part 3 covers Eastern Iowa (all around the QCA!)
  • Part 4 highlights winter activities and events throughout the state.

For more inspiration on things to do and places to see throughout Iowa, check out the Travel Guide now available at TravelIowa.com.

Travel Iowa can help patrons build a trip, obtain passports for exploration or order an Iowa Travel Guide. The phone number is 800-345-IOWA.

