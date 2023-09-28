TSA shares packing tips for a stress-free travel

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Quad Cities International Airport is fully prepared to handle the anticipated increase in travelers as we approach the holiday season.

TSA advises travelers to begin packing for their trip with an empty bag. This ensures that passengers have a clear understanding of the contents of their bags and can be confident that there are no prohibited items concealed in side pouches, zippered pockets, or at the bottom of the bag. This advice applies to various types of bags, including backpacks, roller bags, handbags, shoulder bags, laptop bags, duffle bags, and any other carry-on or luggage.

“The rule is if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it those are the things that we count as liquids. so again, I think sometimes people get a little confused about food food products are fine. but if there’s anything that again is in that liquid, spreadable category, those are the things that need to be under the three ounce rule,” said Jessica Mayle, TSA Public Information officer.

Mayle recommends arriving at the airport 2 hours prior to a scheduled flight, especially during peak travel times, to allow for adequate time to park a car or return a rental vehicle, check bags, go through the security checkpoint and arrive at the departure gate.

“Look at when your flight is boarding. I think that’s a good thing to remember too. You want to get ahead of that boarding and then think about also some airlines cut off check baggage at a certain time, sometimes 30 minutes, sometimes 40 minutes. So sometimes what will happen is someone will miss that check baggage cut off. Then they’ll come through the security line with a bag that is way too big to go through,” said Mayle.

Mayle states that the general rule for traveling with tools is a maximum length of 7 inches, asserting that “anything above that needs to be in your checked baggage.”

However, carrying firearms in the cabin of an airplane is strictly prohibited.

“It needs to be in your checked baggage and needs to be unloaded. it needs to be declared to the airline we’ve had passengers do everything right where they pack it in the locked hard sided case unloaded and then they forget to declare it to the airline, so that is also can incur a fine,” said Mayle. “when you bring a gun to the checkpoint, it’s extremely dangerous. It really slows down the screening experience especially at an airport like Quad Cities which does not have a lot of other lanes.”

Another recommendation from Mayle is to sign up for TSA PreCheck.

“Consider enrolling in TSA PreCheck for faster airport screening during the holiday season. it costs $78 for a 5-year enrollment, ensuring short wait times, usually under 10 minutes, at airports nationwide, regardless of your airline or departure airport.”

Prior to packing, make sure to check TSA’s “What Can I bring?” tool to find out whether an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, or neither. For any additional information or inquiries about TSA, you can also visit their social media channels, where you can directly ask questions and receive answers from the source.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.