Area legislators react to death of ‘trailblazer’ Dianne Feinstein at 90

Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat who was elected to the Senate in 1992 in the “Year of the Woman” and broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics, has died. She was 90.

Her office confirmed on Friday that she died on Thursday night at her home in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, lauded Feinstein’s life of service that “blazed a trail for women in politics and the future of girls across the nation. Despite our differences, I was proud to partner with her to help expose the true origins of COVID-19 and support women from abuse.”

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, said “Dianne was a trailblazer. She spent her time in office fighting for causes that many overlooked, and she made history with passage of the Assault Weapons Ban, Violence Against Women Act, Respect for Marriage Act, and as Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.”

Feinstein, the oldest sitting U.S. senator, was a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state -- including environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control -- but was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

U.S Sen. Chuck Grassley said Feinstein was his friend and seatmate on the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than 20 years.

“She never backed away from the toughest political battles — she was always dignified and always effective. The Senate and those of us privileged to serve with her have lost a woman whose public service wrote an inspiring chapter in the history of our nation,” Grassley said.

President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, called Feinstein “a pioneering American,” a “true trailblazer” and a “cherished friend” for him and first lady Jill Biden.

“Dianne made her mark on everything from national security to the environment to protecting civil liberties,” Biden said in a statement. “She’s made history in so many ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations.”

