Crews responded to Davenport fire Friday morning

Quad Cities area top headlines with KWQC on Sept. 29.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a residential fire Friday morning in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department responded about 3:35 a.m. to a report of a residential fire in the 2200 block of W. 45th St., according to a media release.

According to firefighters, Scott County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a fire alarm via smoke detector through a private monitoring company. Dispatchers were told the homeowners said there was smoke coming from the basement and then exited the residence.

Fire crews said there was smoke lingering in the general area and found a small one-story home with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the basement.

Crews took a hose line into the basement and quickly extinguished the fire, according to firefighters. This limited further damage but there is heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

According to crews, no injuries were reported and the homeowners advised they did not need Red Cross assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, firefighters said.

