Cribfest celebration runs weekends in Coal Valley

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -A popular place for families to have some fall fun is at the Corn Crib Nursery, 6924 US Route 150, Coal Valley.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports twice from the annual autumn celebration Cribfest where plenty of activities and adventures can be found.

CribFest operates on Saturdays and Sundays only from Sept. 8 through Oct. 29 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. These hours are not the same as the regular hours of operation for the store/nursery/greenhouse.

There is fun for all ages including a zip line, human hamster wheel, giant bounce pad, hayrack rides, cow train, farm animals, pedal cars, straw mountain maze, grain bin basketball, giant tire swings, and much more.

General admission pricing: Free for ages 0-3, $13 for ages 4 to 61, $6 for ages 62+

There are additional Pay-to-Play options not included in general admission prices such as paintball, pumpkin slingshot or a pumpkin cannon.

For more information, visit Corncrib Nursery online at https://shopthecrib.com/ or call 309-799-3745.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.